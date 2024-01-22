Tottenham chasing bargain alternative to Conor Gallagher: report

Tottenham are focusing on alternatives to Conor Gallagher in the final 10 days of the January transfer window, and have found a bargain option.

With Chelsea willing to sell Gallagher this window in order to fund moves of their own, Tottenham were heavily linked with bringing the England international to North London. The £50m price tag has proved a stumbling block, however, leaving Spurs to look for alternatives in the market.

Fortunately for Ange Postecoglou, it seems like they've settled on the ideal replacement - who is reportedly available for a fraction of the fee required to get Gallagher out of Stamford Bridge.

Gallagher looks like he'll stay at Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to transfer specialist Dean Jones, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Adam Wharton from Blackburn Rovers, with the midfielder reportedly available for around £10m.

A promising Championship prospect, Wharton has an abundance of ability on the ball and is comfortable with both feet, helping him escape from pressurised situations while also find team-mates with unerring consistency.

The report suggests that Wharton is available for just £10m this January, but with his contract running until June 208, expect Blackburn to demand a much larger transfer fee. Indeed, Rovers rejected a £10m bid for Ben Brereton-Diaz in the summer of 2022, just 12 months before he left the club for free.

Spurs are looking at Wharton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfermarkt does value him at £8.5m, however.

The 19-year-old broke into the Blackburn first team only last season, but has put in hugely impressive performances for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side ever since. Now fully established in the starting line-up, Wharton has also earned call-ups to the England U20 squad, too.

Tottenham won't have a clear run at the silky midfielder, though, with Newcastle United and Everton also interested in signing him. But Spurs have proven this January that they're willing to spend money, and could make Wharton their third signing of the window.

More Tottenham stories

Tottenham ready to make highly-rated defender their third signing of a busy transfer window: report

Former Liverpool attacker speaks of regret over joining Reds over Tottenham

Tottenham to let three more senior stars leave as ruthless squad overhaul continues: report