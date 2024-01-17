Tottenham to let three more senior stars leave as ruthless squad overhaul continues: report

Tottenham are to continue with their squad rebuild this January as they target a return to the Champions League next season.

Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Djed Spence and Ashley Phillips have all left Tottenham this January, albeit the latter three are on loan, as Ange Postecoglou sets about overhauling the playing squad in just his second transfer window in charge.

And it seems the Australian boss isn't content with stopping there, as he looks to make even more cuts to the team by allowing three more senior players depart the club in the coming days.

Dier has left for Bayern Munich this window (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are willing to let Ryan Sessegnon, Bryan Gil and Sergio Reguilon all leave this month, but only if appropriate offers for any of the trio are received.

Reguilon looks set to join Brentford on loan for the rest of the season, after spending the first half of the campaign temporarily at Manchester United. After the Red Devils let the Spaniard return to his parent club earlier this month, Tottenham have been working on a new deal for Reguilon.

Players can only register for two clubs in a season under FIFA rules, but because Reguilon hasn't featured at all for Ange Postecoglou's side in 2023/24, he is available to play elsewhere.

Reguilon will be loaned out again (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gil has managed just 185 minutes of action in the Premier League this season, and would prefer to leave Tottenham permanently, or at least have an obligation-to-buy clause inserted into any potential loan deal. The winger has spent periods on loan at Valencia and Sevilla in the previous two seasons, and could return to Spain this January.

Sessegnon, meanwhile, has played just seven minutes under Postecoglou, in their 1-0 victory over Burnley in the FA Cup earlier this month. Prior to that, the Englishman had been out injured due to having had hamstring surgery.

Still only 23, Sessegnon still has plenty of time to turn into the star he once promised at Fulham, but with Destiny Udogie ahead of him at left-back, and a number of wingers likely preferred to him, Sessegnon might have to look elsewhere for regular first team minutes before returning in the summer to assess the situation.

