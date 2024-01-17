Tottenham to let three more senior stars leave as ruthless squad overhaul continues: report

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is making the squad his own with some drastic changes

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou looks on prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park on October 27, 2023 in London, England.
(Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham are to continue with their squad rebuild this January as they target a return to the Champions League next season. 

Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Djed Spence and Ashley Phillips have all left Tottenham this January, albeit the latter three are on loan, as Ange Postecoglou sets about overhauling the playing squad in just his second transfer window in charge.

And it seems the Australian boss isn't content with stopping there, as he looks to make even more cuts to the team by allowing three more senior players depart the club in the coming days. 

Eric Dier in action for Tottenham against Chelsea in November 2023.

Dier has left for Bayern Munich this window (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are willing to let Ryan Sessegnon, Bryan Gil and Sergio Reguilon all leave this month, but only if appropriate offers for any of the trio are received. 

Reguilon looks set to join Brentford on loan for the rest of the season, after spending the first half of the campaign temporarily at Manchester United. After the Red Devils let the Spaniard return to his parent club earlier this month, Tottenham have been working on a new deal for Reguilon. 

Players can only register for two clubs in a season under FIFA rules, but because Reguilon hasn't featured at all for Ange Postecoglou's side in 2023/24, he is available to play elsewhere. 

Sergio Reguilon Tottenham Hotspur defender and left-back in pre-season

Reguilon will be loaned out again (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gil has managed just 185 minutes of action in the Premier League this season, and would prefer to leave Tottenham permanently, or at least have an obligation-to-buy clause inserted into any potential loan deal. The winger has spent periods on loan at Valencia and Sevilla in the previous two seasons, and could return to Spain this January. 

Sessegnon, meanwhile, has played just seven minutes under Postecoglou, in their 1-0 victory over Burnley in the FA Cup earlier this month. Prior to that, the Englishman had been out injured due to having had hamstring surgery. 

Still only 23, Sessegnon still has plenty of time to turn into the star he once promised at Fulham, but with Destiny Udogie ahead of him at left-back, and a number of wingers likely preferred to him, Sessegnon might have to look elsewhere for regular first team minutes before returning in the summer to assess the situation. 

More Tottenham stories 

Tottenham to battle Italian giants for new defender: report

Tottenham lining up proven Premier League midfielder to become third January signing: report

'Even bus driver got praise' – Roy Keane thinks Tottenham love-in was exaggerated after Manchester United draw

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1