Tottenham Hotspur lining up €60m January striker move, in huge statement of intent in the title race: report

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to bring a €60 million super striker to north London as they look to capitalise on their good form.

The Lilywhites went into the international break top of the table, having scored more goals than north London rivals Arsenal, who are level on points. Ange Postecoglou has managed to capture the imagination at the club with a brave, expansive style of football and Tottenham are perhaps unexpectedly in a title race already.

With no direct replacement coming in for talismanic record scorer Harry Kane over the summer, however, keeping up this form may be tricky. Luckily for Spurs fans, the club may be about to dip into the transfer market to keep Postecoglou's side in contention.

Harry Kane left Tottenham without a direct replacement (Image credit: Getty Images)

Football365 have claimed that Tottenham are interested in bringing Lille forward Jonathan David to the Premier League – and that they have a "firm intention" to strengthen up front.

David netted 26 times last season for the Ligue 1 giants and competed at the World Cup for his native Canada, with his star continuing to rise. While the report states that he could cost €40m, David is valued at €60m by Transfermarkt.

David would be a perfect fit for Tottenham in many respects, too, from a tactical perspective.

The 23-year-old originally began life as more of a No.10 but has transitioned to playing a centre-forward role over the last few years. Compared to the likes of Roberto Firmino, he is adept at dropping deeper – something that Kane did to great effect during his latter years in the Premier League.

Jonathan David could be set for Spurs (Image credit: Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)

Should Tottenham bring in another forward, they would have bought an all-new frontline in the past six months, with Manor Solomon and Brennan Johnson also signing in the summer.

Club captain Son Heung-min has been leading the line in attack of late, with Richarlison struggling in front of goal.

