Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could yet end up at PSG, following fresh transfer twists: report

Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane hasn’t yet ruled out the possibility of a move to French giants PSG this summer, according to reports in France.

Kane is currently at the centre of a ‘will he, won’t he?’ transfer saga as rumours continue to swirl that he may finally move on from North London this summer, though German champions Bayern Munich have appeared for now to be the favourites to win the race for the England captain.

Kane, who has scored 280 goals for Tottenham since making his debut over 10 years ago, has often been linked with moves away due to his constant goalscoring exploits in the Premier League, but never as strongly as this summer.

With the top sides in both France and Germany now chasing his signature, reputable French outlet L'Equipe has reported Kane has had a change of heart when it comes to playing abroad after spending his whole career so far in England.

PSG’s reinitiating their interest may well be linked to another of the summer’s major sagas, the potential departure of superstar Kylian Mbappe, who is being strongly linked with a world record £259m move to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, are looking to rejuvenate their own attack after struggling to the Bundesliga title in the final minutes of last season.

Not only would it leave PSG needing a new talisman in attack, it would leave them with a serious windfall to do it – and they may need it with Tottenham’s Daniel Levy well-known as a tough negotiator. Levy, however, risks losing Kane for nothing with the striker’s contract set to expire next summer.

To add to the twists, The Mirror reported yesterday that Lionel Messi attempted to sway the PSG hierarchy to sign Kane before he departed for MLS side Inter Miami, while the Argentine legend scored twice last night as he continues to make an early big impression on the USA.

Kane is cemented as a Tottenham legend, but it does appear this might finally be the summer he moves on and leaves life in North London behind, as new head coach Ange Postecoglu tries to work out what his attacking options will look like as he prepares for his first season in the Premier League, with little idea for now as to whether or not he will be able to rely on Kane’s services come the team’s first match of the new season.

Kane is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €90 million.

