Tottenham make decision on Conor Gallagher as saga nears end: report

Conor Gallagher in action for Chelsea against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup in December 2023.

Tottenham are unlikely to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea before the transfer deadline, according to reports.

The north Londoners were linked with a move for the England international throughout January.

Chelsea are thought to be open to selling their academy product, in part because it would boost their Financial Fair Play standings.

Mauricio Pochettino is keen to keep hold of Gallagher, who started the 4-1 defeat by Liverpool on Wednesday night.

And it looks as though the Chelsea boss will get his wish, with Spurs unlikely to land the midfielder before the deadline at 11pm on Thursday.

Ange Postecoglou on the touchline against Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Talksport, Tottenham are unwilling to meet Chelsea's asking price of £50m for the former Crystal Palace loanee.

Gallagher has also been linked with Newcastle, West Ham and Palace in the past, but none of those clubs will submit a bid on Thursday.

That means the 23-year-old, who is valued at £35.8m by Transfermarkt, is set to see out the season at Stamford Bridge.

Ange Postecoglou revealed on Tuesday that Tottenham are unlikely to add any more players to the ranks before the deadline.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino during his side's game against Fulham in October 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It looks unlikely I'd say," he said when asked about transfers.

"I don't see any incomings. Outgoings a little bit different because I'm not totally engaged with that, other people are doing the work around that. I'd say unlikely on both fronts without ruling anything out."

Tottenham have already signed Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin in the winter window.

Postecoglou's side beat Brentford 3-2 on Wednesday to climb into the top four of the Premier League.

