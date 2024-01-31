Tottenham pushing for shock £50m deadline day signing - that could infuriate Mikel Arteta: report

Tottenham Hotspur want to spring one more surprise before the transfer window slams shut, potentially at the expense of bitter rivals, Arsenal.

The Lilywhites have been the busiest of the so-called Big Six this winter, bringing in defender Radu Dragusin from Genoa and signing former Chelsea forward Timo Werner on loan. Reports have indicated that Antonio Nusa and Conor Gallagher are still wanted by Ange Postecoglou.

But as one of few big English clubs with the spending power to act before the end of the transfer window, they could well strike a blow to Mikel Arteta by poaching one of his targets.

Mikel Arteta has shortlisted Dominic Solanke for his Arsenal side (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Sun, Tottenham want to bring in striker Dominic Solanke before the deadline, paying £50 million for the in-form Bournemouth No.9.

Solanke has quietly been one of the best forwards in the top flight this season, developing his finishing under Basque boss Andoni Iraola and helping to steer the Cherries away from the drop zone. Italian transfer oracle Fabrizio Romano has linked the 2017 under-20 World Cup winner with a move to Arsenal, with Arteta apparently earmarking him as a potential star to lead the line for his side.

While Solanke would be a suitable replacement for Harry Kane stylistically in his linkup play, physicality and athleticism, it remains somewhat unlikely that Bournemouth would be willing to part with the former Liverpool and Chelsea man midseason.

Dominic Solanke is apparently on the radar of both North London clubs (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Cherries have shown ambition in new owner Bill Foehly's short tenure not just to hire Iraola at the expense of Gary O'Neil but to continually invest in the playing squad – so selling one of their biggest talents on Deadline Day would be a huge surprise.

Solanke is valued at €25m by Transfermarkt.

