London rivals have hijacked big Tottenham transfer: report

Brentford are said to fended off competition from Tottenham Hotspur to sign Club Brugge star Antonio Nusa.

The 18-year-old Norwegian is set to remain with the Belgian outfit until the end of the season, before joining the Bees for a fee believed to be in the region of £25m. Spurs were tipped as the most likely destination for Nusa initially, but the teenager has instead opted to sign for Thomas Frank's side.

The Standard have today reported that the Club Brugge star is on the verge of joining Brentford this month, snubbing prior talks he held with Ange Postecoglou's side. Regarded one of the hottest prospects in Europe, Nusa has scored four goals and registered three assists in 28 matches in all competitions this season, with Chelsea also said to have been monitoring his progress.

Brentford have stolen Nusa from under Tottenham's noses (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

He has also earned four caps already for Norway's senior team, making his debut in a 6-0 friendly win over Jordan back in July. Able to operate from either flank, the former Stabæk forward insists one particular Brazilian has inspired his football across the years.

"Neymar is my role model, because he creates chaos on the pitch, just like me," he told Norweigan newspaper Aftenposten.

Brentford have once again acted smartly with the summer transfer window approaching and are renown for their extensive scouting department. Striker Ivan Toney is expected to face continued interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid all touted as possible destinations.

The former Newcastle man scored on his return to Premier League football following his eight-month ban and is vowing to be called up England boss Gareth Southgate for the upcoming UEFA European Championships this summer.

