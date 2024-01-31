Liverpool and Tottenham in transfer battle for former Manchester City defender: report

By Tom Hancock
published

Tottenham have been busy but Liverpool are yet to sign anyone this January…

Liverpool and Tottenham are reportedly battling it out to sign Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo.

Spurs have been relatively busy in the January transfer window already, signing defender Radu Dragusin from Genoa for £26.7m and bringing in Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig until the end of the season.

The Reds, on the other hand, have yet to add to their squad during a month when Jurgen Klopp stunningly announced that he would be stepping down as manager this summer.

With the January window slamming shut this Thursday February 1, it looks likely that Liverpool will wait until the summer to make their next transfer moves – and Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo could be among them.

According to the Mirror (via Football365), the Premier League leaders are weighing up an approach for the 26-year-old, who is out of contract at Craven Cottage in June.

An October 2020 arrival from Manchester City – where he rose through the youth ranks to make eight first-team appearances – Adarabioyo has been a mainstay of Fulham's backline for the past four seasons, starring in the West Londoners' 2021/22 Championship title-winning campaign.

Liverpool do appear to be considering a number of centre-half options, though, with Bayer Leverkusen's Ecuador international Piero Hincapie said to be one of their top priorities.

And with current Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso the odds-on bookies' favourite to succeed Klopp in the Anfield dugout, that seems like a move which might well come to fruition.

But regardless, the Reds' defensive department is in need of something of a revamp this summer, and Adarabioyo on a free transfer could make for a very shrewd acquisition.

