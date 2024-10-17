Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou told 'keep quiet' after recent comments

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has been told to 'keep quiet' after comments he made about promising to deliver success.

The 59-year-old has stated how he 'always wins a trophy in his second season' and the pressure is now on to do so, with Spurs competing on four different fronts this term in the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League.

With their an air of confidence to his recent remarks, some have not taken kindly to his words, especially given it is now a total of 16 years since they last won a major trophy.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou told he should walk the walk, before he talks the talk

Tottenham have had a mixed start to the season (Image credit: Alamy)

"What the hell, Ange. This is going to bite you in the ass," wrote Swedish journalist Tobias Hellgren, in his recent column for footbollskanalen. "I really think it's so cool. You know this when you cockily stick your chin out, promise to achieve something rather difficult to achieve. And so you do it.

"And nothing in Spurs' summer window smacks of a title right away," he continued, with a clear bee in his bonnet. "You smell even less of a title if you sniff the team's season opener. So what the hell? What was that statement good for? All it did was raise the bar, putting unnecessary pressure on himself and his squad in the ultra-competitive environment that prevails in the PL's top tier."

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou (Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently 9th in the Premier League table, the Lilywhites have made an indifferent start to the new campaign, and a response is needed after they threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 against Brighton before the recent international break.

Heung-min Son looks likely to return from injury after choosing not to track back to South Korea for their recent fixtures and boy how could Spurs use his attacking qualities against West Ham United in this weekend's lunchtime kick-off.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"There is a big chance that Postecoglou will have to eat his words at the end of the season as the results look right now," added Hellgren.

"Don't get me wrong: as I said, I love the cocky look. And damn what a ball it would have been if he actually leads the Spurs to a title this season. But first of all, you should probably make sure to put yourself in a position where you have deserved to talk in that way."

Why Man United Got DESTROYED By Tottenham

Tottenham have made an impressive start in the Europa League it must be said, winning both of their opening games of the newly renovated group-stage campaign against Qarabag and Ferencvaros respectively.

In FourFourTwo's view, Europe may be the best way for the Lilywhites to lift some silverware this season, especially given they face Manchester City in the last-16 of the Carabao Cup in just a few weeks time. Yikes.