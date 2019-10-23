Tottenham need to back up Red Star Belgrade triumph in Premier League – Kane

Tottenham striker Harry Kane says their Champions League hammering of Red Star Belgrade will not count for much if they cannot back it up in the Premier League.

Spurs’ rotten start to the season was forgotten for 90 pulsating minutes on Tuesday as they beat the Serbian champions 5-0 in a rousing performance.

Kane led from the front with a brace, taking his tally to 18 Champions League goals in 22 games, with Son Heung-min also adding a double and Erik Lamela notching.

The result and their performance, which saw a return to their high-energy incisive attacking play, will go some way to rebuilding confidence after a tricky beginning to the season.

They could probably do without a trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool next, but Kane says they have to take some momentum from their win in Europe.

On the value of their five-star result, he said: “It all depends on how we carry it on, it is one win, one result.

“Like I said, at home we were expected to win this game so we can’t get too carried away with it. We have to stay focused and take the positives and take them into the Premier League.

Kane put Spurs in front early on with a glancing header (Nick Potts/PA)

“It is exactly what we needed, a great performance, a lot of energy, plenty of goals, a clean sheet – a perfect night.

“But it doesn’t stop here, it was a game we were expected to win. We have got a very tough game on Sunday so I hope we can take momentum in to that.”

Spurs have only won three of their nine Premier League games so far and sit five points off the top four.

Kane admits they are playing ‘catch up’ and knows it will not get any easier at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

⚪️ Kane heads Spurs⚪️ Son fires in second⚪️ Two assists for Lamela #UCLpic.twitter.com/veMmlvc9BI— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 22, 2019

“It is always better when you are coming off a win rather than a loss or a draw,” Kane said. “But of course we know in the Premier League we are far behind and have a lot of catching up to do.

“Sunday will be a tough game. They have started the season very well so we have to make sure we put in a performance similar to Tuesday.

“Any top game in any top competition there are fine margins between winning and losing and we probably haven’t had the rub of the green this season for one reason or another.

“But that is part of the game, we have to overcome that. Performances like this will definitely help but it is about the next one.”