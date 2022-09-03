Tottenham striker Harry Kane equals goals record set by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry

Tottenham striker Harry Kane equalled a record set by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry with his goal in the 2-1 win over Fulham on Saturday.

Kane scored Spurs' second of the afternoon at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to give Antonio Conte's side a 2-0 lead with 15 minutes left.

It was his 188th Premier League goal, taking him past Andy Cole to third outright in the competition's list of all-time scorers – behind only Wayne Rooney (208) and Alan Shearer (260).

The England captain's fifth goal of the season was also his 43rd in London derbies, equalling Henry's record set at Arsenal.

Most @premierleague London derby goals:43 HARRY KANE 🥇43 Thierry Henry 🥇#TOTFUL pic.twitter.com/mo87RXyzZwSeptember 3, 2022 See more

Kane and Henry now have 43 goals each in London derbies in the Premier League, but the Spurs striker will have a number of opportunities to move ahead of the former France forward this season.

Fittingly, the next of those will come against the Gunners in the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium on October 1.