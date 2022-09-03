Tottenham striker Harry Kane equals goals record set by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry
Tottenham striker Harry Kane equalled a record set by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry with his goal against Fulham on Saturday
Tottenham striker Harry Kane equalled a record set by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry with his goal in the 2-1 win over Fulham on Saturday.
Kane scored Spurs' second of the afternoon at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to give Antonio Conte's side a 2-0 lead with 15 minutes left.
It was his 188th Premier League goal, taking him past Andy Cole to third outright in the competition's list of all-time scorers – behind only Wayne Rooney (208) and Alan Shearer (260).
The England captain's fifth goal of the season was also his 43rd in London derbies, equalling Henry's record set at Arsenal.
Most @premierleague London derby goals:43 HARRY KANE 🥇43 Thierry Henry 🥇#TOTFUL pic.twitter.com/mo87RXyzZwSeptember 3, 2022
Kane and Henry now have 43 goals each in London derbies in the Premier League, but the Spurs striker will have a number of opportunities to move ahead of the former France forward this season.
Fittingly, the next of those will come against the Gunners in the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium on October 1.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.