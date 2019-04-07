Tottenham target Crystal Palace star – and could sell 12 players this summer

Tottenham are primed to break their self-imposed transfer embargo in dramatic style with a move for young Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka – and as many as 12 players potentially leaving the new White Hart Lane.

According to the Evening Standard, there are a dozen players who Mauricio Pochettino would be willing to listen to offers to this summer.

They include Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier, Spurs’ two senior right backs, which would leave Pochettino targeting 21-year-old Wan-Bissaka, who has impressed at Selhurst Park this season and is being tipped for an England call-up in future.

Tottenham have not spent money on new players in the last two windows while waiting to move into their newly-redeveloped stadium, during which time they have turned a profit.

It is also reported that Vincent Janssen, Fernando Llorente, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, Victor Wanyama, Erik Lamela and Moussa Sissoko are among the other players who could be on their way out this summer.

