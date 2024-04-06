Tottenham target has ‘almost said goodbye’ ahead of summer move: report

Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up their search for new signings this summer as manager Ange Postecoglou continues to shape the Spurs squad in his image – and one reported transfer target appears to have left the door open for a move to north London.

Postecoglou saw Harry Kane leave last summer for Bayern Munich, but brought in a number of new players – including Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Brennan Johnson.

With eight Premier League games left to play, Tottenham are very much in contention for Champions League football, but Postecoglou has said it will mean little unless the club can keep growing and improving on the pitch.

Albert Gudmundsson of Genoa, who is a reported transfer target for Tottenham, in action during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and Hellas Verona in November 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham have looked to Italy for many of their recent signings, with Vicario, Destiny Udogie, Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur, Cristian Romero and Radu Dragusin all brought in from Serie A sides.

And this summer, Spurs are understood to be tracking another attacking player based in Italy, with Genoa's Albert Gudmundsson a reported transfer target.

Juventus and Inter are also understood to be interested in the Icelandic international, who could cost up to €40 million. But according to a recent report in Italian media outlet Primo Canale, Tottenham are "moving most decisively" for the attacker, who has now spoken about his future.

Speaking to Secolo XIX, in quotes relayed by Sport Mediaset, Gudmundsson appears to be saying his goodbyes to the Genoa supporters after two-and-a-half seasons in Italy.

“I will always be grateful to Genoa and its fans. I continue to think about match after match, I enjoy every moment on the pitch trying to entertain the fans as well," he said.

In FourFourTwo's view, this is definitely one to watch. Spurs have a good relationship with Genoa after signing defender Radu Dragusin in the January transfer window and Gudmundsson looks like the kind of player who could thrive under Postecoglou.

