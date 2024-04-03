Tottenham's first summer signing set for move, following Ange Postecoglou comments: report

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to bring their first signing of the summer to north London, following comments from Ange Postecoglou about buying him.

The Lilywhites are fighting for Champions League football in the run-in, with Aston Villa their most serious challengers for the hallowed fourth place. The weekend saw them overcome Luton Town before they drew with West Ham United last night.

The Postecoglou revolution is only just beginning, however, with the hard work already done on their first signing of the summer.

Daniel Levy's already done most of the work for Spurs' first signing of the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

German outlet BILD are claiming that Timo Werner can be signed for a snip, with his services no longer required back at parent club, RB Leipzig.

According to the report, the Bundesliga giants will be shipping Werner off regardless of whether or not Tottenham are the ones to buy him. According to Christian Falk, via CaughtOffside, Leipzig have set a deadline of June 14 for the transfer.

This follows comments from Postecoglou claiming, “I think he's been a great signing; he's been a really important part of our structure and I think he can also improve.”

Timo Werner could be joining Chelsea permanently (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, the transfer is likely to happen, with Tottenham needing cover in wide areas. Injuries to Ivan Perisic and Manor Soloman have hampered the depth and with Postecoglou feeling Werner can improve, there's scope to make a profit on the signing in a couple of years time.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The German is worth €17 million, according to Transfermarkt.

More Tottenham stories

Plans for Tottenham's summer window are beginning already. One South American has been touted already, while the Lilywhites' transfer record could be broken with one signing. Ivan Toney has been mentioned as a potential signing, too.

One star could be leaving following a spat with his manager, however.