Tottenham looking to break transfer record for Premier League forward - and midfielder sale could partially fund deal: report
Tottenham will reportedly have to pay big to bring in Premier League forward this summer and midfielder sale could partially fund deal
Tottenham Hotspur may have to break their transfer record this summer to sign another established Premier League forward – and Spurs could partially fund the deal by selling one of their midfielders.
After Saturday's 2-1 win at home to Luton Town, Tottenham remain in the race for fourth place and Champions League football next season in an encouraging campaign under Ange Postecoglou.
The Australian arrived last summer after two successful seasons at Celtic and brought in a number of players as he sought to change both the style of play and the club's fortunes following a difficult 2022/23 campaign for Spurs, which saw Antonio Conte leave the club and Ryan Mason later appointed on an interim basis.
One of the players to arrive last summer was winger Brennan Johnson, who signed from Nottingham Forest for £47.5 million on deadline day.
And Tottenham could look to Forest again for another forward player, with England Under-21 international Morgan Gibbs-White reportedly interesting the north London club. However, the north London club may have to pay big for the former Wolves player.
According to Football Insider, Spurs have been told they will have to offer more than the £47.5m they paid for Johnson in order to sign Gibbs-White, with only bids in excess of £50m to be taken into consideration.
And if other clubs join the race, Tottenham could even be forced to break their transfer record of £54m, which they paid Lyon to sign Tanguy Ndombele in 2019.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Spurs will also be keen to move on some of their current players in the summer and the Lilywhites could partially fund a deal for Gibbs-White by selling midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
The Dane, who is out of contract in 2025, is unhappy with his current lack of playing time at the north London club and is valued at around £20-25m.
Hojbjerg has not started a Premier League game for almost two months and is expected to be on his way this summer, with Juventus reportedly interested in the former Southampton midfielder.
More Tottenham stories
Chelsea and Tottenham set for summer battle over €60m-rated Barcelona academy star: report
Tottenham want Premier League star, who they had £20m bid rejected for two years ago: report
Tottenham can sign 12-goal Premier League striker for just £15m - but there's a deadline: report
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1