Tottenham looking to break transfer record for Premier League forward - and midfielder sale could partially fund deal: report

By Ben Hayward
published

Tottenham will reportedly have to pay big to bring in Premier League forward this summer and midfielder sale could partially fund deal

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou applauds the fans after his side's 4-0 win at Aston Villa in March 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur may have to break their transfer record this summer to sign another established Premier League forward – and Spurs could partially fund the deal by selling one of their midfielders.

After Saturday's 2-1 win at home to Luton Town, Tottenham remain in the race for fourth place and Champions League football next season in an encouraging campaign under Ange Postecoglou.

