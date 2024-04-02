Tottenham Hotspur planning shock move for South American star: report

Tottenham are said to be preparing a move for a South American star this summer, as Ange Postecoglou aims to improve his squad.

Spurs are riding high in the Premier League, chasing the fourth Champions League spot but have found that their thin squad has prevented them from sustaining a title challenge.

Things somewhat fell apart over winter when injuries to the likes of James Maddison and Micky van de Ven forced Postecoglou to dig into the squad. Plenty of summer recruits are expected, as the Australian looks to improve options at his fingertips.

James Maddison's injury derailed Tottenham's title bid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Tottenham Hotspur are said to be preparing a summer move for Cruz Azul goalkeeper Kevin Mier.

The 23-year-old has impressed so far this season having played every minute in the Liga MX, having moved from his native Colombia to Mexico in January and would provide natural competition for Italian Guglielmo Vicario.

The report comes from Mexican newspaper Zocalo Saltillo via Sports Witness who claim it is not only The Lilywhites who are interested in Mier. Brighton and Hove Albion are also keen on recruiting the 23-year-old and already have several links in Latin America.

Valentin Barco, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are just three names the Seagulls have recruited in recent years and reports suggest they are competing with Spurs for yet another.

Having made a total of 12 stats so far this season, Cruz Azul are currently fifth in the Mexican top flight and are five points behind league leaders Club America at present. Mier has kept six clean sheets in total and has previously spoken about his desires in the professional game.

Cruz Azul goalkeeper Kevin Mier could provide Tottenham with some healthy competition in goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

“For me it is a great challenge, it’s a real a joy to belong to this club," he said back in January after signing for Cruz Azul. "I obviously have set myself goals and we have to work to achieve them first, to contribute with my teammates.

"I want to win the tenth title as well which is something that the club wants and is very important. We’ll have to work very hard for it,” the Colombia international added.

“I come from Colombia, from Atletico Nacional - a great club where you have to win no matter what.

"They have high standards and here will be the same - probably even harder. But I know that by doing everything the right way and working hard, it can be achieved”.

