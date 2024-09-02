Premier League supercomputer predicts final 2024/25 table - and there are some shock finishes

The final Premier League table has been predicted by a supercomputer

We’ve reached the first international break of the Premier League season and although only three games have been played, it’s never too early to boot up the supercomputer and see who the algorithms are backing for the title. 

The embryonic real-life table is starting to have a familiar look to it, with Manchester City leading the way ahead of Liverpool, while Arsenal are in fourth place, with Brighton nestled in third place. 

Final predicted Premier League table
1Manchester City92
2Arsenal83
3Liverpool80
4Chelsea76
5Newcastle United73
6Tottenham59
7West Ham58
8Manchester United58
9Crystal Palace56
10Aston Villa56
11Brighton52
12Everton51
13Fulham49
14Brentford44
15Bournemouth41
16Wolves36
17Leicester City35
18Nottingham Forest21
19Southampton21
20Ipswich Town14

