Premier League supercomputer predicts final 2024/25 table - and there are some shock finishes
The final Premier League table has been predicted by a supercomputer
We’ve reached the first international break of the Premier League season and although only three games have been played, it’s never too early to boot up the supercomputer and see who the algorithms are backing for the title.
The embryonic real-life table is starting to have a familiar look to it, with Manchester City leading the way ahead of Liverpool, while Arsenal are in fourth place, with Brighton nestled in third place.
At the other end, Everton are propping things up, with Southampton and Wolves ahead of them in the bottom three. But what does the supercomputer make of these early matches?
Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table
This latest supercomputer forecast, courtesy of Best Plinko Casino, simulates each of this season’s games 10,000 times to generate a final table and won’t be a huge surprise to learn that they have Manchester City finishing top of the pile again.
Pep Guardiola’s men are set to finish on 92 points, a whopping nine ahead of second-placed Arsenal. Liverpool are third with 80 points, meaning they predict the same top three as last season.
Our first surprise comes with Chelsea finishing in fourth place and returning to the Champions League. Newcastle United and Tottenham are in their Europa League spots in fifth and sixth, with West Ham United touted for the final European spot in seventh.
Eagle-eyed readers will notice a lack of Manchester United in the top seven, and that’s because the Red Devils are predicted to again finish in eighth place on 58 points - two fewer than last season’s total.
Aston Villa in tenth place is another eyebrow-raising suggestion from the supercomputer following last season’s top-four finish, with big-spending Brighton down for an 11th-place finish, one spot above Everton.
At the bottom, Ipswich Town are predicted to earn just 14 points this season and finish the season in last place. Fellow Premier League new boys Southampton are also tipped for the drop, as are Nottingham Forest.
So there you have it, the 2024/25 Premier League season has been spoiled for you. See you next year…
Final predicted table
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|Manchester City
|92
|2
|Arsenal
|83
|3
|Liverpool
|80
|4
|Chelsea
|76
|5
|Newcastle United
|73
|6
|Tottenham
|59
|7
|West Ham
|58
|8
|Manchester United
|58
|9
|Crystal Palace
|56
|10
|Aston Villa
|56
|11
|Brighton
|52
|12
|Everton
|51
|13
|Fulham
|49
|14
|Brentford
|44
|15
|Bournemouth
|41
|16
|Wolves
|36
|17
|Leicester City
|35
|18
|Nottingham Forest
|21
|19
|Southampton
|21
|20
|Ipswich Town
|14
