Tottenham tipped to make 'unrefutable' offer for Premier League star: report

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be lining up a summer attack on Crystal Palace for one of their hottest assets.

Ange Postecoglou's side recruited well after securing a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League last season, bringing in Archie Gray, Dominic Solanke and Wilson Odobert to name a few. Lucas Bergvall and Min-hyeok Yang also arrived, completing a tidy window for the Lilywhites.

But with their plans for further progression on the pitch, Tottenham know more must be done to close the gap on the top four again this season. Aston Villa's example could be followed, with one man tipped to be the difference maker.

Tottenham must buy Ebrechi Eze, says former goalkeeper

Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace is in high demand (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson has hailed Crystal Palace star Ebrechi Eze as a potential difference-maker if Tottenham wants to go to the next level. Eze already has three goals and an assist to his name this season, impressing in a relatively weak side managed by Oliver Glasner.

“An attack-minded midfielder is something they are looking at alongside James Maddison,” Robinson told Football Insider. “Eze, depending on how this season goes with Crystal Palace, will sit down and see where his future lies.

“It’ll be a tough one to get done in the winter. He’s under contract until 2027, so come next summer he’ll have two years left on his contract. I fully expect there to be interest in Eze if he has a good season for Palace this year and plays well for England as well.”

Eberechi Eze celebrates after scoring for Crystal Palace against Wolves last term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Has there been interest from Spurs' camp?

According to Football Transfers, both Arsenal and Tottenham were keen on a move for Eze, but sales elsewhere prevented Palace from agreeing to a deal this summer. The Eagles almost lost Marc Guehi to Newcastle United, but did see Michael Olise join Bayern Munich.

Eze is valued by Palace at £68million and it remains to be seen whether they allow the next talented star from their pool of players to be allowed to leave the club.

