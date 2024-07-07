Michael Olise on reasons for joining Bayern Munich over Chelsea & Manchester United

Michael Olise has opened up on his reasons for joining Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace, despite interest this summer from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

Bayern announced on Sunday that the French Under-21 attacker had completed a move to the Bundesliga giants, thought to be for around £60 million, and he will link up with England captain Harry Kane at the Allianz Arena next season.

Olise had been strongly linked with both Chelsea and United, with many expecting the 22-year-old London-born winger to remain in the Premier League, having previously represented Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City at youth level and started his career at Reading.

But Olise said: "The talks with FC Bayern were very positive, and I’m very happy to now be playing for such a big club.

"It's a great challenge, and that's exactly what I was looking for. I want to prove myself at this level and play my part in ensuring that we win as many titles as possible with our team in the coming years."

And Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl said: "Michael Olise is a player who can make the difference and attracted great interest with his style of play.

"We want new impetus in our team, new energy, new ideas – that’s what players like Michael Olise stand for. During the talks, he quickly signalled that he really wanted to join FC Bayern. We’re very much looking forward to him. He will enrich our game."

Bayern Munich missed out on the Bundesliga title last season to Bayer Leverkusen, having won the competition for the previous 11 years.

