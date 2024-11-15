Tottenham to solve ongoing defensive issues with £50m Premier League addition: report

Tottenham Hotspur are said to have identified a perfect defensive addition to solve their ongoing injury issues.

Micky van de Ven - ranked at no.86 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now - is once again sidelined for Tottenham after suffering a hamstring injury in their recent Carabao Cup victory over Manchester City.

Cristian Romero has partened the relatively in-experienced Radu Dragusin in the meantime but that has prompted manager Ange Postecoglou to enquiry as to who is available in the market this January.

Tottenham and Chelsea want to sign Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi

Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi joined the Cherries back in January 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi is continuing to attract interest from across the Premier League, with it now being reported by Caught Offside that both Chelsea and Tottenham are showing an interest in the 22-year-old.

Zabarnyi joined the Cherries in January and extended his contract at the club in the summer, signing a new deal that will see him under contract at the Vitality Stadium until the summer of 2029.

Illia Zabarnyi has impressed under Andoni Iraola (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report states how Bournemouth would not be looking to entertain offers below £50m, with the Ukraine international having played every minute under Andoni Iraola in the Premier League this season.

Having helped them to home wins over Arsenal and Manchester City, Spurs would be the most likely destination given their preference for a ball-playing centre-back who can quickly step in given Van de Ven's latest setback.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I'm really enjoying it. It's a beautiful town and a really exciting project," Zabarnyi told the club's official website in the summer. "I've enjoyed a lot of good moments, last season was important for me.

"We achieved a record points total but we can do more, it's a really great place to be and I'm pleased to extend my stay."

In FourFourTwo's view, Bournemouth are unlikely to part with Zabaryni unless they have a tailor-made replacement ready and waiting to join them in January, which seems unlikely. We expect him to remain with the Cherries.

Bournemouth are back in Premier League action after the international break, as they take on Brighton and Hove Albion.