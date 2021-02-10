Tottenham transfer news: Jose Mourinho addresses rumours of a Harry Kane exit

Jose Mourinho has dismissed speculation linking Tottenham striker Harry Kane with a move away from the club.

Kane is yet to win a trophy during his career and he has been encouraged to leave Spurs in search of silverware.

The England international said last March that “if I don’t feel we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, I’m not someone to stay there for the sake of it.”

Manchester City, Manchester United, PSG and Real Madrid are among the clubs who have been linked with Kane.

And with Tottenham having fallen away in the Premier League title race in recent months, some Spurs fans have expressed concern that Kane could seek pastures new.

However, Mourinho believes the 27-year-old does not need to leave Tottenham to realise his ambitions.

Kane will have the chance to win the first trophy of his career when Spurs face Manchester City in the League Cup final in April.

"To win a trophy, [Kane] just needs to win one game," Mourinho said.

"I know that it is a big, difficult game. I know that it is against probably the team that is going to win the Premier League this year, so I think it is a very difficult final that we will have to play.

"But to win a trophy, we just need to win a match. You have to ask Harry, but I think 'to wait' is not the right way to describe it. Is to fight for it, is to fight for it.

"But it's something very personal that I think he is the right guy to have a conversation with you about it."

Tottenham are still competing in four competitions this season and will be aiming to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at the expense of Everton on Wednesday.

