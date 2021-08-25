Tottenham transfer news: Spurs hold informal talks with Houssem Aouar's representatives

Tottenham have held informal discussions with Lyon over a potential deal for Houssem Aouar, according to reports.

Spurs have signed Cristian Romero, Pierluigi Gollini and Bryan Gil so far this summer, and remain confident they will keep hold of Manchester City target Harry Kane.

Pape Matar Sarr, an 18-year-old midfielder from Metz, is on his way to north London.

And Nuno Espirito Santo's squad could yet be bolstered with another new face, as Tottenham weigh up a move for a midfielder.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham have reached out to Aouar's representatives in recent days.

The France international has been linked with a move away from his boyhood club this summer.

Aouar is under contract until 2023 but Lyon are expected to listen to any offers that arrive on their desk.

The 23-year-old is not thought to be in any rush to decide his future, and he may yet opt to stay at Lyon for another season.

His priority is to play Champions League football and that could be a stumbling block for Tottenham, who are competing in the Europa Conference League this term.

The club are nevertheless exploring the possibility of a deal before the window closes on August 31.

They have held informal talks with Aouar's agent to assess whether the midfielder might be open to a switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs are also interested in Wolves winger Adama Traore and Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma.

Nuno worked with Traore at Molineux and is hoping to be reunited with him in the capital.

The club's list of targets also includes Cagliari's Nahitan Nandez and PSV's Noni Madueke, who was previously in the Tottenham academy.

Spurs have won each of their first two Premier League fixtures this season, beating Manchester City on the opening weekend and Wolves on Sunday.

They will need to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday to qualify for the group stage of the Europa Conference League.

