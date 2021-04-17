Tottenham transfer news: Spurs plotting move for Joachim Andersen

Tottenham are keen on a move for Joachim Andersen this summer, according to reports.

The centre-back is on loan at Fulham from Lyon and has been a standout performer for the Cottagers this season, alerting the likes of Spurs and Manchester United.

The Express report that Spurs will meet with the 24-year-old’s representatives to discuss a transfer, having previously held talks two years ago. The Denmark international has three years left to run on his deal with his parent club.

Andersen joined Lyon from Sampdoria in 2019, with the €30 million (£26 million) a record both for Lyon and a Danish player.

Lyon’s chief executive, club legend Juninho Pernambucano, has already said that he thinks Andersen “will want to extend his adventure in the Premier League” but that the seven-time French champions “will welcome him with open arms” should he wish to return.

Fulham are expected to try and make the loan move permanent should they stay up, but four defeats on the spin have left Scott Parker’s side needing to make up a six-point deficit to 17th-placed Newcastle with only six games remaining – although the two do meet on the final day of the season.

Andersen has made 26 appearances for Fulham, scoring his first goal in last month’s loss to Leeds and captaining the team on a number of occasions.

He could play a part at this summer's Euros, having featured in all three of Denmarks matches during the last international break.

