Tottenham transfer news: Spurs to prioritise a new centre-back and striker this summer

Tottenham want to sign a new centre-back and a centre-forward when the transfer market reopens, according to reports.

Chairman Daniel Levy sacked Jose Mourinho last month and is on the lookout for a permanent successor to the Portuguese.

Ryan Mason has taken the reins on an interim basis until the end of the season, as Spurs seek a top-four finish.

They are currently sixth in the standings and must overturn a five-point deficit if they are to finish in the Champions League qualification spots.

Attention has already turned to next season, and the club is making plans for the transfer window even though a manager is not yet in place.

According to Sky Sports , loanee striker Carlos Vinicius will return to Benfica at the end of the campaign.

The Brazilian has only been in one of Tottenham’s last four matchday squads as he nears the end of his time in north London.

Vinicius has scored just one goal in his nine Premier League appearances, although opportunities have predictably proved hard to come by for Harry Kane’s deputy.

Kane faces an uncertain future, with the England captain reportedly considering a move away from Tottenham if they miss out on the Champions League for a second season in a row.

Levy is desperate to keep hold of his prized asset, though, while he is also looking for a striker to take some of the load off Kane.

The 27-year-old is likely to start for Spurs whenever fit, but a quality back-up is among the club’s recruitment priorities.

Tottenham are also keen to strengthen at centre-back, with Jerome Boateng and Jannik Vestergaard among their targets.

Spurs have also been keeping tabs on Stuttgart's Nicolas Gonzalez, Lille's Jonathan Bamba and Palmeiras' Gabriel Menino.

Mason will take charge of his third Premier League match when Tottenham take on Leeds on Saturday.

