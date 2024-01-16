Tottenham to battle Italian giants for new defender: report

Tottenham have been put on warning that they may need to be willing to stump up some serious money if they want to keep reported transfer target, Lloyd Kelly, from making a move to Milan or Juventus this summer.

The Bournemouth defender will be out of contract in the summer and is believed to be of interest to Spurs – but they are potentially at a disadvantage when it comes to fending off rival bids from abroad.

That’s because while English clubs cannot sign other English-based players to pre-contract deals, there would be nothing stopping Kelly from agreeing to a summer move overseas this month if he so desired.

Lloyd Kelly is on the radar of Europe's elite (Image credit: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Tottenham could ask Kelly and his representatives to keep their powder dry with a view to a free transfer in the summer – but if Kelly wanted to have more certainty as to his future plans, that could pose a problem. After all, it only takes one injury for a summer move to fall apart unless there is a contract already in place.

The Express therefore suggest that if Tottenham want to make sure of things, they may need to make their move now…and that would mean parting with a transfer fee.

With in-form Bournemouth obviously keen to maintain their recent excellent run to keep themselves well clear of the relegation zone, they are unlikely to let one of their best players go completely on the cheap, regardless of his contract situation.

More Tottenham stories

Tottenham lining up proven Premier League midfielder to become third January signing: report

'Even bus driver got praise' – Roy Keane thinks Tottenham love-in was exaggerated after Manchester United draw

Manchester United mercilessly mocked for one item on 'ultimate matchday checklist' for Tottenham game

