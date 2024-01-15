Tottenham lining up proven Premier League midfielder to become third January signing: report

Tottenham Hotspur are targeting a proven Premier League midfielder in the January transfer window to add to their ailing squad.

Spurs have already managed to snap up Radu Dragusin permanently and Timo Werner on loan in January, but with with a large number of the squad out injured - not to mention the absences of Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr and Heung-min Son due to international tournaments - Ange Postecoglou is keen on adding reinforcements.

Fortunately for Tottenham fans, it seems like the club have settled on the ideal target who is already proven in the Premier League.

Werner made his Spurs debut against Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Brazilian outlet Flaweb, Tottenham are interested in signing Joao Gomes from Wolves this January, with £30m expected to be enough to entice the Premier League side into a sale.

Gomes has become a key figure for Wolves since his £16m move from Flamengo last January, starting every game but two in the league this season as Gary O'Neil clearly places his trust in the midfielder.

His dynamism and intensity in the middle of the pitch would certainly suit the way Ange Postecoglou has set up his Tottenham side, with Gomes possessing the ability to slot seamlessly into the team alongside James Maddison and Yves Bissouma.

Gomes has been integral to Wolves this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

With his contract running until 2028, though, and with Wolves reluctant to sell due to his importance to the team, Tottenham might need to stump up more than £30m to add the 22-year-old to their squad.

Indeed, the west Midlanders held out for £53m from Manchester City for Matheus Nunes in the summer, and they could continue to play hardball over the latest talent in their squad.

Spurs would provide Gomes a greater opportunity of reaching the Brazil national team, however, with Richarlison already at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium performing well.

