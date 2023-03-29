Tottenham turmoil continues as managing director hit with worldwide ban by FIFA

Tottenham Hotspur are facing yet more controversy after FIFA extended managing director of football Fabio Paratici's initial ban in Italy to come into effect worldwide.

FIFA banned Paratici from football in Italy for 30 months in January 2023, after finding his former club Juventus - who he worked for as sporting director and latterly managing director between 2018 and 2021 - guilty of false accounting.

Juventus were also docked 15 points by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in Serie A this season as a result of the punishment, but up until now, Paratici has been allowed to continue working at Tottenham.

"FIFA can confirm that following a request by the FIGC, the chairperson of FIFA disciplinary committee has decided to extend the sanctions imposed by FIGC on several football officials to have worldwide effect," a statement from the world's governing body read.

Paratici and Juventus have both appealed the decision.

In the meantime, though, Paratici is unable to work for Spurs, meaning the north Londoners are now without a managing director of football and a permanent manager.

Indeed, the extension of the ban coincides with Tottenham's search for a new manager after Antonio Conte was sacked on Sunday. Son Heung-min expressed his disappointment and apologised to the Italian manager after news of his dismissal emerged.

In a club statement on Tuesday, Paratici said he and the club were "focused" moving forward and finding a replacement, a process he now won't be a part of.

"We do not speak about other coaches or follow the speculation in the media because it is just speculation," said Paratici. "We are focused. We are now concentrating on helping Cristian [Stellini] and helping the staff, Ryan[Mason], the players."

Currently fourth in the Premier League but only two points ahead of fifth-placed Newcastle United having played two games more, Tottenham are hopeful of securing a Champions League spot come the end of the season.

They have no other competitions to focus on, after being knocked out of both the FA Cup and Champions League in recent weeks.