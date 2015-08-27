Tottenham v Everton: Pochettino's men eye first win

Tottenham's start to the Premier League season has failed to yield a win in three matches and brought further frustration off the field, with Everton up next for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

An opening-day loss to Manchester United was followed by draws against Stoke City and Leicester City, when Spurs surrendered the lead on both occasions.

The club have also thus far failed to land transfer target Saido Berahino, despite the West Brom striker agitating for a move by handing in a transfer request.

Pochettino acknowledged ahead of Everton's trip to White Hart Lane that an addition to his forward options remains a priority, but getting three points on Saturday is a more immediate concern.

"It'll be a really tough game," said Pochettino, who also shrugged off the fact that last season's top scorer Harry Kane is yet to get off the mark this term. "I think it'll be a great game and an exciting game.

"[Romelu] Lukaku is playing really well and is in a really good moment, and I like the style of Roberto [Martinez].

"I'm not worried about Harry Kane, he is a top scorer and he will get the chances.

"Harry now is okay, and against Leicester he played very well. If you work hard, like he does, and has the quality he has, then he will be fine."

A knee injury will keep Christian Eriksen out of action for at least a couple of weeks, but Andros Townsend is back in contention after an ankle complaint.

Martinez's men are heading to London amid a transfer saga of their own, with John Stones seeing a transfer request rejected by his current club on Thursday after reported interest from Chelsea.

The centre-half featured in the thrilling 5-3 victory over his former club Barnsley in the League Cup on Wednesday.

The League One side led 2-0 and 3-2 at Oakwell, only for Premier League class to eventually tell in extra time.

Though that performance on the road was not convincing, Everton produced a superb away-day display at Southampton to win 3-0 on August 15.

Lukaku was on target twice in that match – as was the case against Barnsley – and the Belgian will hope to help Everton exact some revenge for the two defeats Spurs inflicted on them last season.

Indeed, Everton are searching for their first win at the Lane since 2008, which was the last of three straight victories there.