Tottenham vs West Ham live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Tottenham vs West Ham live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 18 October, 16.30pm BST

No team in the Premier League has scored more goals so far this season than Tottenham, whose attack could be further bolstered by the presence of Gareth Bale for the visit of West Ham.

Bale scored a stunning last-minute winner in his previous outing against the Hammers back in 2013, and has been working hard on his fitness since rejoining Spurs last month.

This match may come too soon for the Wales international to force his way into Jose Mourinho’s starting XI, but Tottenham fans will hope to see their returning hero make his second debut at some point.

Spurs will hope the momentum created by their stunning 6-1 evisceration of Manchester United has not been dulled by the international break.

Mourinho’s side have scored 11 times in their two away games this term, which compares favourably to the one goal they have managed on home turf.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have been in excellent form in recent weeks and will be keen to continue their fruitful partnership here.

However, Giovani Lo Celso could miss out with a thigh problem and Eric Dier will need to be assessed after complaining of a tight hamstring while away with England.

West Ham will have David Moyes back in the dugout for the trip to north London after the manager completed his two weeks in self-isolation.

The Hammers fared brilliantly in his absence, thrashing Wolves 4-0 at the London Stadium and then registering an equally impressive 3-0 triumph over Leicester on the road.

Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio could cause Tottenham problems on the counter-attack on Sunday, while Issa Diop is free to return after his own period of self-isolation.

Moyes could have Ryan Fredericks back in contention following a thigh injury, and Arthur Masuaka is hoping to shake off a knee problem in time to feature.

Kick-off is at 16.30pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2019/20.

If you don’t want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game. Hurry, though: this offer ends at 23:59 BST on September 30.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

NBC Sports and Telemundo are the Premier League rights holders (in English and Spanish respectively). The Premier League Pass will give you 380 matches live to stream on-demand, plus shows highlights, analysis and on-demand replays for $64.99. For a cheaper alternative, the Matchday Pass showcases 140 live games for $39.99.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2019/20 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $19.99 a month, after a one-month trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro has secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

(Image credit: Future)

