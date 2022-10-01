Tottenham's Harry Kane breaks Thierry Henry derby record with penalty vs Arsenal

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has broken Thierry Henry's record for goals in London derbies in the Premier League after scoring against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Thomas Partey gave Arsenal the lead after 20 minutes with a curler from outside the box, but Kane netted with a penalty after 31 minutes following a foul on Richarlison.

The England captain, who netted from the spot for the Three Lions against Germany in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday night, kept his cool after a long delay to beat Aaron Ramsdale with a spot-kick hit straight down the middle and bring up his 44th Premier League goal in London derbies.

Kane drew level with Henry on 43 top-flight strikes against London teams with his goal against Fulham last month and has now overtaken the Arsenal legend.

The 29-year-old also becomes the first player in Premier League history to score 100 goals away from home and now has 14 in 18 appearances against Arsenal.

Seven of those have come from the penalty spot, which is the joint-highest any player has converted against a single team in the competition.