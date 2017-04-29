Toure: Hopefully United attack more next season

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure taunted rivals Manchester United, calling on them to attack more next season following the goalless Premier League derby.

Thursday's Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium was a dull affair as 10-man United held City to a scoreless stalemate in the battle for Champions League qualification.

Jose Mourinho's United adopted a counter-attacking approach, happy to have players behind the ball but City were unable to make the breakthrough, despite dictating the play and seeing Marouane Fellaini sent off late.

Away fans were seen celebrating the draw as fifth-placed United stayed within a point of City and Toure believes it is further proof of the shift in power in Manchester.

"It is a big change because in the past United were always able to dominate," he said. "They were always able to control and win games, and seeing the fans celebrating like that it shows that City have come close.

"Of course, the history and achievements of United is much stronger but we are coming.

"They know now we are difficult to play and they tried to do their best to defend and use the counter-attack.

"To be honest we played well but when you don't win it is difficult to take it."

Asked about United's potential improvement next season: "For sure. United are building something very interesting. We have to be aware of that but I think City are going to be much, much stronger as well.

"Next year we are going to expect more and I hope United are going to attack a little bit more."