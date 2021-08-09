Transfer news: Arsenal and Tottenham could go head-to-head for Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal and Tottenham are both pursuing a deal for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to reports.

The Serbia international scored 21 goals in 37 Serie A appearances last term, a tally that was bettered only by Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Luis Muriel.

Vlahovic could be on his way out of the Stadio Artemio Franchi this summer, with Arsenal and Tottenham among his suitors.

Darko Ristic, who works as Vlahovic's agent, is ready to hold talks with Fiorentina over his client's future, according to Sky Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Fiorentina are hoping to keep hold of one of their prized assets and would require an offer of £50.1m to consider selling.

That suggests Vlahovic will not be moving to another Italian side, with the Premier League the most likely destination if he does seek pastures new.

The report states that Tottenham could make a move for the 21-year-old if Harry Kane moves on before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

The England captain is keen to join Manchester City, who have already had an offer of £100m turned down.

Tottenham will do everything they can to keep hold of their talisman, but there is no doubt they will replace him if he does depart.

If Kane stays where he is, however, Tottenham will probably redirect any funds for Vlahovic to other areas of the squad.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are on the lookout for a striker after struggling for goals last term.

But with Mikel Arteta also keen to sign an attacking midfielder, it is unclear whether Vlahovic will be in their price range.

James Maddison and Bernardo Silva are among the playmakers the Gunners are thought to be pursuing.

Arsenal and Tottenham will both hope for positive ends to the transfer window.

The two clubs have some catching up to do after finishing eighth and seventh respectively last term.

Son Heung-min scored the only goal of the game as Spurs beat their arch-rivals in a pre-season friendly on Sunday.

