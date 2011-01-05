Trapattoni denies suffering stroke
DUBLIN - Ireland coach Giovanni Trapattoni said on Wednesday he did not have a stroke last month, denying media reports in Italy that he had suffered complications during surgery.
The 71-year-old Italian, who had to sit out a friendly last August after spending almost a week in hospital to undergo abdominal surgery, said he was recovering well after the routine operation.
"Contrary to media speculation, I can confirm that I have not suffered a stroke," the former Italy and Juventus coach said in a statement.
"I had a scheduled operation to clean the carotid artery on December 28 in Milan. I am recovering well and expect to return to work in the coming weeks."
