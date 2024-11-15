Trent Alexander-Arnold makes decision on Liverpool future: report

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move away from Anfield

Trent Alexander-Arnold and his future has been the focus of speculation for the entire season, with his current Liverpool contract continuing to tick down to a 2025 expiry date.

The 26-year-old, who has reclaimed his place as one of the world's greatest right-backs after overcoming heaps of criticism in recent years, has proven a key tool in Arne Slot's side this season.

Liverpool have already amassed an enormous lead at the top of the Premier League table, sitting five points clear of Manchester City after just 11 games as the Merseyside outfit show no signs of a hangover from Jurgen Klopp's emotional departure over the summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold makes decision on Liverpool future

Alexander-Arnold has been in impressive form this season for Liverpool (Image credit: Alamy)

Trent Alexander-Arnold - who ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-backs in the world right now - has been a key figure in Arne Slot's early success, seamlessly transitioning into a new role which appears to have unlocked his creative genius once again.

However, despite his upturn in form, the defender is still yet to put pen to paper on a new deal at Anfield as he approaches the final six months of his current contract.

Arne Slot will be sweating on the future of his key player (Image credit: Getty Images)

The England international is one of a number of key players yet to extend their deals beyond the end of the season, with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk also currently set to depart on a free transfer in the summer.

Alexander-Arnold's situation has been closely monitored by Real Madrid for over a year, with the Spanish giants eager to pair the defender with compatriot and personal friend Jude Bellingham at the Bernabeu.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, the defender has turned down numerous contract offers from Liverpool already this season and is not set to let his contract run out in order to facilitate a move to Spain.

If he fails to sign a new deal before January, Los Blancos will be free to negotiate Alexander-Arnold's signing from January 1st, meaning a conclusion to this ongoing saga could soon be confirmed.

The 15-time European champions have made a habit of picking up world-class players on a free over recent years, with Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Kylian Mbappe all arriving as free agents.

Alexander-Arnold would become the second Liverpool player to join Real Madrid on a free, following in Steve McManaman's footsteps after his 1999 transfer.