Troubled Cologne recruit Rensing

Rensing, 26, who had replaced Oliver Kahn in 2008 as the first choice for the German champions, lost his starting spot to Hans-Jorg Butt under former coach Jurgen Klinsmann about a year later.

Rensing, who has undergone individual training in the past months, has been without a club since the start of the season.

Cologne are 16th in the 18-league team at the halfway mark with 15 points from 17 games.