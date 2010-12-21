Troubled Cologne recruit Rensing
By app
BERLIN - Relegation-threatened Cologne have signed former Bayern Munich keeper Michael Rensing until the end of the season to replace Faryd Mondragon who joins U.S. team Philadelphia Union, the club said on Tuesday.
Rensing, 26, who had replaced Oliver Kahn in 2008 as the first choice for the German champions, lost his starting spot to Hans-Jorg Butt under former coach Jurgen Klinsmann about a year later.
Rensing, who has undergone individual training in the past months, has been without a club since the start of the season.
Cologne are 16th in the 18-league team at the halfway mark with 15 points from 17 games.
