TTM release duo Manyisa, Molangoane

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) have confirmed the release of midfielders Oupa Manyisa and Joseph Molangoane.

The DStv Premiership new boys strengthened their squad by signing Manyisa and Molangoane in July on a free transfer.

However, TTM have since confirmed the departure of the duo before they even made an appearance for the PSL newcomers.

The Limpopo-based outfit have also recently announced the departure of former Kaizer Chiefs striker Gusavo Paez, who was among their 22 new signings for the new season due to the fact that the player is still contracted to Mineros de Guayana Soccer Club.