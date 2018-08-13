Tuchel unaware of PSG deal for Kehrer

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel was unable to confirm a deal for Thilo Kehrer after the French champions reached an agreement with Schalke.

German defender Kehrer is poised to join PSG for a reported fee of €37million, Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel confirmed.

The 21-year-old started 27 Bundesliga matches last season and while he agreed a contract extension, Kehrer is on the verge of a Paris switch.

Tuchel was asked about Kehrer following Sunday's 3-0 Ligue 1 win over Caen and the German told reporters: "I can't confirm [for Kehrer to come at PSG].

"We are in touch with the player but I'm not sure if it's a definitive move. You have to ask the sport director [Antero Henrique]."

It was a winning start for former Borussia Dortmund boss Tuchel, whose Ligue 1 debut went to plan thanks to Neymar, Adrien Rabiot and Timothy Weah.

With Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe absent for the league opener, Neymar – making his first Ligue 1 appearance since February – played centrally in attack and broke the deadlock in the 10th minute.

"It was a possibility for him [Neymar] to start the game from the beginning and play some minutes up front," Tuchel said. "It's not the same intensity than on a wing.

"But Cavani will be back and Timothy also is playing some games. It was a tough decision for Timothy because he played every game since the last five weeks. But it is necessary for Neymar to play, because for him and for the other players who came back lately, it's still a preparation time.

"This time starts now for them but, at the same time, the season is starting. That's why it's a difficult moment. That's why we decided Neymar to play as a number nine."

Tuchel was not the only Ligue 1 debutant against Caen after legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon made his bow, keeping a clean sheet in the French capital.

Speaking afterwards, the 40-year-old former Juventus captain said: "I am very happy for the win and because it's the second time we don't concede any goals.

"I would like to say thank you to all my team-mates because they welcomed me so well, as the directors did and also the fans."