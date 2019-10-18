Tuchel unhappy despite PSG’s win over nine-man Nice

Paris St Germain coach Thomas Tuchel will demand improvements despite seeing his side extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 with a 4-1 win at nine-man Nice.

Angel Di Maria scored twice for the visitors and after Ignatius Ganago hauled Nice back into the game, the dismissals of Wylan Cyprien and Christophe Herelle in the space of three minutes killed off the contest.

Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi scored late to wrap up a victory with which Tuchel admitted he was not entirely satisfied.

Tuchel told PSG’s official website: “We had a good first period and we started well in the second, with many chances to score the third goal and kill off the game.

“But we lacked precision and determination. Nice took more risks. After they scored it was complicated, but the double sending-off made the decision for us.”

Tuchel went on to praise Di Maria, who took his tally for the season to seven with his well-taken brace.

“He stayed with us during the international break and enjoyed a few days off which was good for him,” added Tuchel.

“He has a lot of qualities and a good mentality. He always thinks of the team, brings intensity, is reliable and very professional.”