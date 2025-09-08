Thomas Frank took over at Tottenham in the summer

When Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank confirmed his 25-man Champions League squad last week, he will have to had a few awkward conversations.

Following their Europa League final victory over Manchester United last season, Spurs are back in Europe’s premier club competition for the first time since the 2022-23 campaign.

Frank’s side were handed several eye-catching ties in last month’s draw, including home clashes against Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal, plus trips to Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco.

Mathys Tel speaks out after Champions League squad snub

Mathys Tel completed his permanent move to Tottenham in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Frank last week had to confirm a 25-man squad for the League phase of the competition and due to a lack of homegrown squad members, he was forced into some tough decisions.

James Maddison, who is recovering from an ACL rupture, was an obvious choice not to make the cut, while injured duo Dejan Kulusevski and Radu Dragusin did not make the final squad, despite the fact that both are expected back before the end of the league phase.

Frank is gearing up for his first tilt in the Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

New signing Kota Takai, plus out-of-favour midfielder Yves Bissouma also missed out, but perhaps the most surprising omission was forward Mathys Tel, who completed a £30m permanent move to the club this summer, following his January loan from Bayern Munich.

Tel looks to have missed out on the squad following the deadline day loan signing of Randal Kolo Muani from PSG and has been discussing the situation while on international duty with France under-21s.

"It is clear that when you’re not on a squad, it definitely hurts, but I am someone who stays pretty positive, no matter the situation, because I think I have worked a lot on my mental side, so today it’s definitely a disappointment,” he told La Telegramme.

“I would have liked to be there. But the coach’s choice is the coach’s choice; we can only respect it, and we’ll work to come back in the best possible way."

Dejan Kulusevski also missed out on the Champions League squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s view, Tel - who is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt - is unfortunate to miss out on the squad, as this is more a case of Tottenham’s circumstances conspiring against him, rather than a lack of belief in his ability from Frank.

Spurs were always going to have to omit six first-team players from their European squad and what happens now will be a good test of Tel’s character, as he looks to make an impact in the Premier League.