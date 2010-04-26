Tummy trouble rules out Tymoshchuk
By app
BERLIN - Bayern Munich midfielder Anatoliy Tymoshchuk will miss the second leg of the side's Champions League semi-final at Lyon after contracting a stomach virus, the club said on Monday.
The Ukraine international was seen as a defensive option after Bayern centre-backs Martin Demichelis and Daniel van Buyten picked up knocks in the 1-1 league draw against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.
Bayern said the two injured players had travelled to France but remained doubtful for Tuesday's tie.
Suspended duo Franck Ribery, sent off in the German side's 1-0 first leg win, and Danijel Pranjic will also miss the match.
