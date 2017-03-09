Twitter hails retiring 'pass master' Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso's retirement announcement on Thursday united the football world in celebration of one of the modern era's greatest, and most stylish, players.

The former Spain, Real Sociedad, Liverpool and Real Madrid playmaker will bow out at the end of his third season with Bayern Munich, which is likely to yield a third Bundesliga title.

Former clubs, teams and those behind the many competitions he has won all came together to hail a great career.

Some of his best goals and some incredible statistics feature in the Twitter moment below.

Xabi Alonso retires