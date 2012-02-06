Trending

Two French Cup clashes off due to weather

Two midweek French Cup last-16 games have been postponed because of bad weather.

Tuesday's match between Dijon and Paris Saint-Germain and Wednesday's tie between Bourg-Peronnas and Olympique Marseille have been called off, the national federation said on Monday.

Three Ligue 1 games were postponed at the weekend after temperatures dropped well below zero.