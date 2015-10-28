Two-match ban clears Mascherano for El Clasico
Javier Mascherano will be available for El Clasico after being given a two-match ban for his outburst at a linesman.
Barcelona midfielder Javier Mascherano will not miss El Clasico against Real Madrid, having been given just a two-match ban following his red card against Eibar.
The Argentina international was dismissed late on in the 3-1 win at Camp Nou for swearing at the official, prompting fears he could be given a four-game suspension and miss the clash against Madrid.
However, Barca confirmed the two-match sanction on Wednesday, meaning the midfielder will only miss La Liga fixtures with Getafe and Villarreal.
