Two-match ban clears Mascherano for El Clasico

Barcelona midfielder Javier Mascherano will not miss El Clasico against Real Madrid, having been given just a two-match ban following his red card against Eibar.

The Argentina international was dismissed late on in the 3-1 win at Camp Nou for swearing at the official, prompting fears he could be given a four-game suspension and miss the clash against Madrid.

However, Barca confirmed the two-match sanction on Wednesday, meaning the midfielder will only miss La Liga fixtures with Getafe and Villarreal.