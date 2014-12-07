UEFA Champions League: Juventus v Atletico

Spanish champions Atletico booked their spot in the last 16 on matchday five after dismantling Olympiacos 4-0 at the Vicente Calderon.

Juve - who boast a three-point advantage over Olympiacos - are three points behind in second place and can seal their passage into the round of 16 with a draw at Juventus Stadium on the final matchday.

Massimiliano Allegri's men are unbeaten in nine home matches in UEFA competition but they will be hoping for an improvement, having played out a less than impressive goalless draw at Fiorentina in a match that saw the Serie A champions and league leaders revert back to a 3-5-2 formation on Friday.

"We certainly made a step backwards in terms of chances, as we had created so much in previous games and were a little less precise in the final ball," Juve defender Leonardo Bonucci told Sky Sport Italia.

"I am happy in any system and try to put myself to the service of the team. Obviously with three I can read the situations better, but I have shown over the years I can do well with four too."

While Atletico - who won the reverse fixture 1-0 in October - are already assured of a place in the knockout phase, top spot in Group A is still up for grabs in Turin.

A victory by two or more goals over Atletico would see Juve qualify as group winners.

"We have excellent sensations," Allegri said. "It's an important match, we must try to win with two clear goals, as our objective is to qualify and hopefully even top the group."

Both teams have players treading on thin ice on matchday six.

Juve duo Stephan Lichtsteiner and Paul Pogba, and Atletico trio Gabi, Diego Godin and Cristian Ansaldi are all a booking away from a suspension.

Atletico travel to Italy on a four-match winning streak and three consecutive clean sheets.

Diego Simeone's men are four points off top spot in Spain's top flight.

"I think that the team is improving and growing, which makes us competitive in all the competitions," said Simeone, whose goal for Lazio against Inter in May 2002 helped Juve win the Serie A title.