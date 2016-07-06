Ujah to join Liaoning from Werder Bremen

Nigeria international Anthony Ujah has agreed to join Liaoning from Werder Bremen, the Bundesliga club have confirmed.

Bremen on Tuesday announced an undisclosed offer for the 25-year-old had been accepted and permission for the player to attend a medical had been granted.

"It was not really our intention to give up Tony because he had an important role to play in our plans for next season," CEO Frank Baumann told the club's official website.

"But he signalled to us a few days ago that he would like to accept the offer from China. Eventually we were able to find a mutually satisfactory solution, so we accepted his request."

Ujah, who joined Bremen on a four-year deal from Cologne in 2015, admitted the offer from Liaoning was too good to miss.

"It's been a very tough decision because I've become very fond of the city, the club and especially the fans in the past year," he said. "Now there is a new path which I could not turn down.

"I'm happy that I could do my part for a happy ending to last season and I wish them all the best."

Ujah scored 14 goals in 37 appearances for Bremen as they successfully battled against relegation from the Bundesliga and reached the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal last season.

The striker was forced to issue an apology in March 2015 after a controversial goal celebration in which he grabbed the horns of Cologne's goat mascot Hennes VIII.

Ujah's move is the second major deal of the latest transfer window involving European clubs and China's lucrative top flight, with Zenit striker Hulk having joined Shanghai SIPG for a reported €55.8million last month.