Uncapped Armstrong back in Scotland squad

Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong has been recalled to the Scotland squad after more than a two-year absence.

Armstrong was last selected in May 2013, but returns under Gordon Strachan as they prepare for crucial Euro 2016 qualifiers against Georgia and Germany next month.

The Celtic man is the only uncapped member of the 26-man party, which also sees Allan McGregor, Grant Hanley and Chris Martin return to the fold.

Currently third in Group D, three points behind leaders Poland, Scotland travel to Tbilisi to take on Georgia on September 4 before a meeting with world champions Germany at Hampden Park three days later.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Celtic), David Marshall (Cardiff City), Allan McGregor (Hull City)

Defenders: Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town), Craig Forsyth (Derby County), Gordon Greer (Brighton and Hove Albion), Grant Hanley (Blackburn Rovers), Alan Hutton (Aston Villa), Russell Martin (Norwich City), Charlie Mulgrew (Celtic), Andrew Robertson (Hull City), Steven Whittaker (Norwich City)

Midfielders: Ikechi Anya (Watford), Stuart Armstrong (Celtic), Scott Brown (Celtic), Darren Fletcher (West Brom), James Forrest (Celtic), Shaun Maloney (Chicago Fire), James McArthur (Crystal Palace), James Morrison (West Brom), Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth), Johnny Russell (Derby County)

Forwards: Steven Fletcher (Sunderland), Leigh Griffiths (Celtic), Chris Martin (Derby County), Steven Naismith (Everton)