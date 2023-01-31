Union Berlin to sign five-time Champions League winner in biggest shock of the January window

By Ed McCambridge
published

Urs Fischer's Union Berlin are on the brink of a signing nobody saw coming at the start of the month

Urs Fischer, head coach of 1. Union Berlin during an interview prior to during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund at Stadion an der alten Försterei on October 16, 2022 in Berlin, Germany.
(Image credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Union Berlin are set to sign former Real Madrid player Isco on an 18-month contract, in one of the biggest shock deal of the winter window. 

Union Berlin currently sit second in the Bundesliga, just a point behind reigning champions Bayern Munich after 18 matches. Union manager Urs Fischer made no secret of his desire to bolster his midfield for the run-in, and identified the Spanish playmaker – formally considered one if the best players in the world – as his main man earlier this week. 

Isco is already in Berlin and has conducted a medical at Stadion an Der Alten Försterei. At the weekend, following Union's very win over cross-town rivals Hertha, a number of Union players interacted with Isco on Instagram, even dedicating the win to the Spain international. 

Isco is in dire need of a fresh start, having left Sevilla in December just a few months after singing for the La Liga club. A loss of form and fitness have hampered the 30 year old's career of late. During Real Madrid pomp, Isco won five Champions League titles, three La Ligas, four Club World Cups and a Copa Del Rey title. 

He'll be hoping he can help Die Eisern to an unprecedented top-four finish this season, or perhaps even an against-the-odds Bundesliga triumph. 

