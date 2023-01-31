Union Berlin to sign five-time Champions League winner in biggest shock of the January window
Urs Fischer's Union Berlin are on the brink of a signing nobody saw coming at the start of the month
Union Berlin are set to sign former Real Madrid player Isco on an 18-month contract, in one of the biggest shock deal of the winter window.
Union Berlin currently sit second in the Bundesliga, just a point behind reigning champions Bayern Munich after 18 matches. Union manager Urs Fischer made no secret of his desire to bolster his midfield for the run-in, and identified the Spanish playmaker – formally considered one if the best players in the world – as his main man earlier this week.
Isco is already in Berlin and has conducted a medical at Stadion an Der Alten Försterei. At the weekend, following Union's very win over cross-town rivals Hertha, a number of Union players interacted with Isco on Instagram, even dedicating the win to the Spain international.
Isco is in dire need of a fresh start, having left Sevilla in December just a few months after singing for the La Liga club. A loss of form and fitness have hampered the 30 year old's career of late. During Real Madrid pomp, Isco won five Champions League titles, three La Ligas, four Club World Cups and a Copa Del Rey title.
He'll be hoping he can help Die Eisern to an unprecedented top-four finish this season, or perhaps even an against-the-odds Bundesliga triumph.
Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.
