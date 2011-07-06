Unirea Urziceni suspended for 2011/12 season
By app
BUCHAREST - Former Romanian league champions Unirea Urziceni have been banned from all domestic competitions next season as their owner failed to apply for a licence, the country's football federation (FRF) said on Wednesday.
The federation said in a statement its disciplinary committee "took action to remove the club Unirea Urziceni from all competitions organised by the FRF in the 2011/12 season."
Urziceni upset Romania's traditional order, winning the league title in 2009 as Steaua Bucharest and Dinamo Bucharest - who dominated Romanian football since shortly after World War II - faded.
However, after the club from a small nondescript town 60 km east of Bucharest were relegated last season, owner Dumitru Bucsaru failed to file for a licence for the 2011/12 season.
