Unirea Urziceni suspended for 2011/12 season

The federation said in a statement its disciplinary committee "took action to remove the club Unirea Urziceni from all competitions organised by the FRF in the 2011/12 season."

Urziceni upset Romania's traditional order, winning the league title in 2009 as Steaua Bucharest and Dinamo Bucharest - who dominated Romanian football since shortly after World War II - faded.

However, after the club from a small nondescript town 60 km east of Bucharest were relegated last season, owner Dumitru Bucsaru failed to file for a licence for the 2011/12 season.