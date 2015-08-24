United and City were interested in me - Pedro

Pedro has spoken of having interest from Manchester City and Manchester United but stated his decision to join Chelsea from Barcelona was down to their increased interest in him.

The Spain forward completed his move to Stamford Bridge last week, having been at the centre of a long-running saga over a potential switch to United.

At a farewell news conference in Barcelona on Monday, Pedro told reporters: "There was interest from other clubs in England.

"United, City and Chelsea, who resolved the issue quickly and showed the most interest in me.

"I'm happy to go there because of the chance to win titles, like at Barca."

Pedro - who scored on his Chelsea debut against West Brom on Sunday - agreed a new four-year contract at Barca in June.

However, he always anticipated a move away from Camp Nou was on the cards, with his playing time having been limited by the presence of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.

"When I renewed, I did it with the idea of staying here a few years. It was what I wanted, as well as the president and the board," Pedro added.

"We knew it was an option at the end of the season but we had many talks and a club that I was excited about came along.

"I always wanted to be ambitious, but here it was difficult to have continuity. Therefore there was always a possibility of an exit and that has come to pass.

"Of course I wanted to stay here at the club and retire here but I risked because it was what I wanted. I will not stay here just to be in the pictures."