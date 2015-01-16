United match not make or break for Redknapp

QPR manager Harry Redknapp has laughed off claims that Saturday's Premier League clash with Manchester United is a pivotal fixture in deciding his future at the club.

Redknapp's men currently sit second bottom, two points off the foot of the table and have lost all 10 of their away matches so far this season.

But Redknapp says it would be unfair to hang his job on a meeting with the 20-time champions of England.

"The journalists could have picked an easier game for me," he joked. "No, seriously, I take no notice of that.

"I've got a great relationship with the owner and the shareholders, but if they want to take a change of direction then that's their decision.

"There's nothing I can do about that - whatever they do, they do. There's no point losing sleep.

"I spoke to [chairman] Tony Fernandes yesterday, and all week, and he mentioned nothing of that nature to me."

Redknapp, speaking at a news conference on Friday, also revealed out-of-favour winger Shaun Wright-Phillips had turned down numerous opportunities to go on loan to Championship clubs.

"We've offered Shaun the chance to go out on loan, but he's not wanted to go," he added.

"I think he needs to move on and play - I've told him that many times.

"He is a good lad, he's not a minute's problem. He trains hard.

"I think he needs to move on, but he's not going to move when he's on a fantastic contract.

"It is not the boy's fault. If someone wants to give you a lot less money, you're not going to move are you?

"Blackburn, Bolton, maybe Charlton, they've come in for him and he didn't want to know. He doesn't want to go on loan."